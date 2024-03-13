Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.49

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €110.49 ($121.42) and traded as high as €119.08 ($130.86). Vinci shares last traded at €118.64 ($130.37), with a volume of 407,238 shares changing hands.
Vinci Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.49 and its 200 day moving average is €110.49.
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.