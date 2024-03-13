Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 31,643 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $22,150.32.
- On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of VITL opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
