Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 31,643 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $22,150.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08.

Shares of VITL opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

