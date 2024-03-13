Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

