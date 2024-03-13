Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 14.30.
Volkswagen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.