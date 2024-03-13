Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 14.30.

See Also

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

