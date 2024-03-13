Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.47

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €111.47 ($122.49) and traded as high as €117.44 ($129.05). Volkswagen shares last traded at €117.22 ($128.81), with a volume of 779,803 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

