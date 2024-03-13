Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 12.2% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

