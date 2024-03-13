Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Wajax has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

