Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Wajax has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30.
Wajax Company Profile
