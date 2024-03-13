Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,166 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WD opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

