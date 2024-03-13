WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 14th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Up 3.6 %

WLGS stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.