Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.