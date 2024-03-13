Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

