Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
