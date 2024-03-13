Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Wereldhave stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Wereldhave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.