WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron Sells 5,352 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,404,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WESCO International by 165.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

