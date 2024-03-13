Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.