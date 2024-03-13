West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

West Japan Railway shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:WJRYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

