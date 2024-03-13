West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $281,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:WST opened at $377.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.