Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

WDC stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.