Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Uranium & Vanadium
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.