Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

