Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 209.1% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
