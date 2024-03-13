Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 209.1% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

