Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,300 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 14th total of 2,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.5 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

