Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,300 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 14th total of 2,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.5 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
WRFRF opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
