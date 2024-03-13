Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the February 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wienerberger Stock Up 3.2 %
Wienerberger stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.
