Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

