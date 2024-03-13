Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Winland Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Winland stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

