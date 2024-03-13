Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Winland Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Winland stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.
Winland Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.