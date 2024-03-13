Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.