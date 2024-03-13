Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
About Wolters Kluwer
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.