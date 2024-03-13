Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.