Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 8,366.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Worldline Price Performance
WRDLY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.
About Worldline
