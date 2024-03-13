Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 8,366.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WRDLY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

