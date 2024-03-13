Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.
Worldline Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $44.41.
About Worldline
