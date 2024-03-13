Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

