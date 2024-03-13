WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
