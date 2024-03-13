WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

