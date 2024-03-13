X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the February 14th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

X3 Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. X3 has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

