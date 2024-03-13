Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Xcel Energy worth $307,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of XEL opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

