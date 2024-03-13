Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of XBIOW stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.