Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of XBIOW stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing XCART, a personalized chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company engages in the development of biologic drugs and therapeutics. It advances cell-based therapeutics targeting the B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

