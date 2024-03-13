Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 14th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.