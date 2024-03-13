Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 14th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

