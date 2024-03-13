Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

