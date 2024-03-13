Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,325,500 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 6,019,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,072.7 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

