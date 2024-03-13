Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,325,500 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 6,019,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,072.7 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
