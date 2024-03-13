XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOMA Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. XOMA has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
XOMA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.