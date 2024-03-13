XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. XOMA has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

