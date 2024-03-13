Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 0.5 %

YAMCY stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Yamaha has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $41.90.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

