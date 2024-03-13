Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the February 14th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$0.94.
