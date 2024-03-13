Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the February 14th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of YARIY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

