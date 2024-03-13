Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YERBF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Yerbaé Brands

See Also

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

