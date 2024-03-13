Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of YERBF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
About Yerbaé Brands
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.