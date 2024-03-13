YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of YETI worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

YETI stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

