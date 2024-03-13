Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.