YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

YSBPW stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. YS Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YS Biopharma stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

