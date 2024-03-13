Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Trading Down 22.8 %
Shares of YBGJ stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
