Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.