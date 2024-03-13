Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
