Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Price Performance

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

