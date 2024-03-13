Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 14th total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zenvia Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 29.7% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 75.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

