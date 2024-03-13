Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZEOOF opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Zeon has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

