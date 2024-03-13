Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Price Performance

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Articles

