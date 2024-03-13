Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.39.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.
