Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of ZURVY opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
